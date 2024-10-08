Justin Timberlake Postpones New Jersey Concert Over Injury

Justin Timberlake is no longer performing in New Jersey Tuesday evening ... the singer has canceled his upcoming concert due to an injury.

The NSYNC alum posted the disappointing news on Instagram ... mere hours before he was set to take the stage at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Sources close to JT tell TMZ there was a doctor present last night to examine an unspecified ankle injury.

Per Justin's announcement, the injury "is preventing [him] from performing."

He continues ... "I'm working to reschedule ASAP. I promise to make it up to you and give you the show y'all deserve. Thank you guys for understanding. Appreciate your support always."

This news comes amid an already eventful 2024 for Timberlake, who was arrested in Sag Harbor, NY and charged with driving while intoxicated in June.

He later took a plea deal in the case, pleading guilty to driving while ability impaired ... which is a notably lesser traffic violation.

With his guilty plea, JT was ordered to complete 25 hours of community service and was hit with a $500 fine ... on top of a $260 surcharge. Timberlake also had to issue a public safety announcement ... which he did just after pleading guilty in court.

However, Justin did not let this legal drama get in the way of his "Forget Tomorrow" world tour.