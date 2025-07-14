Justin Timberlake Gets Animated With Crew Over Audio Issues at Festival, on Video
Justin Timberlake got animated during a heated exchange with some crew members at a recent concert plagued by audio issues ... and it's all on video.
The singer was performing at the Lytham Festival in England when he was seen dressing down a couple crew members onstage ... gesturing and looking very ticked off.
Justin was reportedly about to perform his classic hit "Cry Me a River" when the sound suddenly cut out ... and that's when this video, now making the rounds online, picks up.
You see the crew members telling Justin something about time -- which does not seem to sit well with him -- he gets animated and starts making some emphatic hand gestures ... and he doesn't look happy at all.
Some folks are ripping Justin in the comments ... they say he was unprofessional with the way he reacted -- but others are defending him, saying he had a right to be upset about technical issues.