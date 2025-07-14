Justin Timberlake Gets Animated With Crew Over Audio Issues at Festival, on Video

Justin Timberlake got animated during a heated exchange with some crew members at a recent concert plagued by audio issues ... and it's all on video.

The singer was performing at the Lytham Festival in England when he was seen dressing down a couple crew members onstage ... gesturing and looking very ticked off.

Justin was reportedly about to perform his classic hit "Cry Me a River" when the sound suddenly cut out ... and that's when this video, now making the rounds online, picks up.

You see the crew members telling Justin something about time -- which does not seem to sit well with him -- he gets animated and starts making some emphatic hand gestures ... and he doesn't look happy at all.