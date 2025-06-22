Justin Timberlake, From Boy Band King to Bad Boy Headlines: Full Timeline

It all kicked off with *NSYNC in ’95 ... hitting red carpets with Britney by 2000, and the group performing a now-iconic Super Bowl halftime show with her and Aerosmith in 2001.

After the band hit pause in 2002, so did his relationship with Brit -- cue "Cry Me a River" drama. But he moved on quickly ... dating Cameron Diaz, performing solo at the MTV Music Video Awards, followed by his own album release -- before getting caught red-handed in the Janet Jackson Super Bowl scandal in 2004. He went on to date and later marry Jessica Biel, and made the jump into movies like "The Social Network."