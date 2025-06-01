Wildest Sports Celebrations, Video Timeline
Sports Celebrations Wildest Moments Over The Years ... Booze, Boobs & Gronk!!!
There's no party like a championship party ... and there has been plenty of evidence to back that statement over the years -- from drunken debauchery to nudity, and even crashing White House press briefings.
Rob Gronkowski is no stranger to coming out on top ... so naturally, he makes a few appearances in our roundup of the most epic celebrations over the years.
Who could forget J.R. Smith ditching his shirt for days on end after the Cleveland Cavaliers won it all in 2016 ... or the Washington Capitals fan who did the same for a brief few seconds right in front of Alexander Ovechkin!!
Bust out the bubbly and check out the whole timeline of the wildest championship celebrations in recent years!!