Demi Lovato's Fall From Fame and Eventual Redemption, Video Timeline

Demi Lovato's been a star since she was just a kid, rising to fame as Mitchie Torres in the "Camp Rock" movies ... though it hasn't always been a smooth journey for the pop star.

The singer-songwriter's rise to national stardom nearly ended before it really even began when she went off to rehab in 2010 -- after she punched a dancer and quit the Jonas Brothers tour.

She left rehab the following year ... apologizing for her actions and embracing her second chance -- until she overdosed in 2018.

She ultimately recovered, embracing being "California sober," and then actual absolute sobriety -- all while going on a journey of self-discovery which led to her coming out as non-binary. And don't forget the whole yogurt shop dust-up.

Lovato got engaged to Jordan Lutes in 2023 ... and, they plan on tying the knot Memorial Day Weekend 2025.