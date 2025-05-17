Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Full Relationship Timeline

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Watch Our Love Story Unfold!!!

Published
selena-gomez-benny-blanco-getty-ig-timeline
TMZ TIMELINE: SELENA GOMEZ & BENNY BLANCO
TMZ.com

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco? Yeah, that got real fast.

They went IG official in Dec 2023 -- with Selena wasting no time clapping back at haters, posting kissing pics to prove she’s never been happier.

The social media pics were spicier than ever by Feb 2024 -- Benny grabbed a handful of Selena (literally), and in March, the actress dropped the L-bomb on his birthday.

Selena Gomez Shares Post Full of Loved-Up Snaps with Benny Blanco
Launch Gallery
Loved-Up Launch Gallery

Even with her ex Justin Bieber’s baby news with his wife Hailey -- welcoming their son in August 2024, Selena kept it pushing along with more couple content.

By year’s end -- boom -- engaged, and in Feb 2025, they even bought a $35M Beverly Hills mansion to put down roots. For all the love, hitting back at relationship critics and their future planning, watch our full timeline above.

related articles