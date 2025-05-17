Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Full Relationship Timeline
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco Watch Our Love Story Unfold!!!
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco? Yeah, that got real fast.
They went IG official in Dec 2023 -- with Selena wasting no time clapping back at haters, posting kissing pics to prove she’s never been happier.
The social media pics were spicier than ever by Feb 2024 -- Benny grabbed a handful of Selena (literally), and in March, the actress dropped the L-bomb on his birthday.
Even with her ex Justin Bieber’s baby news with his wife Hailey -- welcoming their son in August 2024, Selena kept it pushing along with more couple content.
By year’s end -- boom -- engaged, and in Feb 2025, they even bought a $35M Beverly Hills mansion to put down roots. For all the love, hitting back at relationship critics and their future planning, watch our full timeline above.