Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco's Full Relationship Timeline

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco? Yeah, that got real fast.

They went IG official in Dec 2023 -- with Selena wasting no time clapping back at haters, posting kissing pics to prove she’s never been happier.

The social media pics were spicier than ever by Feb 2024 -- Benny grabbed a handful of Selena (literally), and in March, the actress dropped the L-bomb on his birthday.

Even with her ex Justin Bieber’s baby news with his wife Hailey -- welcoming their son in August 2024, Selena kept it pushing along with more couple content.