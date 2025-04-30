Selena Gomez Says She & Benny Blanco Won't Have a First Dance at Wedding

No First Dance For Me & Benny!!!

There won’t be a first dance for Selena Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco -- and no, it’s not because they’re trying to be edgy, or worse, because the wedding’s off.

Selena spilled the tea on the "Table Manners" podcast with Jessie and Lennie Ware, admitting that having all eyes on her would probably make her feel a bit embarrassed -- hence, no first dance.

Benny chimed in too, cutting to the chase -- it’s simply because Selena’s a bit shy.

However, Selena will be putting her timid-girl vibes on pause for one moment -- she’s planning a special dance with her grandpa on her mom’s side, since he missed out on walking her mom down the aisle thanks to a quickie Vegas wedding.

Looks like wedding planning’s in full swing ... Selena revealed they’ll be keeping things festive with a classic from Benny’s Jewish roots -- the Hora, AKA the "chair dance."