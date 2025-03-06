Selena Gomez Lets Benny Blanco Do Her Makeup on Video, With Hilarious Results

Play video content Instagram / @selenagomez

Selena Gomez has made it crystal clear her fiancé, Benny Blanco, is her perfect match ... but can he prove it where it really counts? Like, beating her face to perfection? Check out this video to find out.

The actress let Benny take charge of her glam (with her Rare Beauty brand products, obvs) in an IG clip Thursday -- and the result was pure comedy as he kicked things off smearing pressed powder on her face with his fingers, before Selena steered him to a makeup brush.

The brushes didn’t exactly save Benny -- his "technique" took a turn for the chaotic when he went all in on the contour, leaving Selena’s cheeks looking quite questionable.

It’s pure comedy gold, because Benny knows he’s totally butchering it -- he even admits it, saying he’s seen Selena use the same technique and somehow, hers always turns out flawless, while his ... well, not so much!

BB takes a swing at some highlighter too, all while Selena's trying to stay composed -- but through the makeup madness, it’s obvious ... their bond is built on a whole lot of trust.