Hailey Bieber Exploring Legal Options Against Online Haters

Hailey Bieber is fed up with some of the false narratives and rumors about her that are spreading online ... and she's exploring ways to fight back.

Sources close to Hailey tell TMZ … the latest disgusting narrative online tries to paint Hailey as a bully and stalker and she's considering taking legal action for the first time.

Just last week, there was a video making the rounds on TikTok alleging she liked a mean post about Selena Gomez's fiancé, Benny Blanco. Now, there's a 7-part series on YouTube claiming she stalked Justin Bieber and used her connections to get him to be her husband.

Our sources say Hailey is sick and tired of the hateful narratives, which have dogged her for years and are often revisited ... and she's going to try something new and possibly hire an attorney to go after the bloggers and online commentors. We're told the narratives online are doctored and fabricated to make Hailey look bad, and her biggest issue is the misinformation is being taken at face value.

We're told Hailey's never wanted to give her haters any of her energy because she feels the narratives are ridiculous and far from the truth ... but things are different now because she's as mom.

Our sources say Hailey recently reached out to pit bull attorney Lisa Moore, who famously represented Cardi B in her defamation case against blogger Tasha K.

We're told Hailey wants Lisa to explore any legal action she may be able to take against the false statements and videos about her online.