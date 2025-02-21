Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid & Stassie Karanikolaou Share Three-Way Kiss

Play video content

Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Stassie Karanikolaou are very close friends ... and, what's more friendly than puckering up and smooching one another on girls night???

Anastasia, AKA Stassie, shared a video alongside her two pals ... Bella in the middle of Hailey and Stassie when they all lean in to pose for a selfie clip.

Bella grabs her gal pals' faces and brings them in closer ... and, the three pucker their lips -- with Hailey and Stassie ultimately kissing Bella's cheeks.

No lip-to-lip contact here ... just some chaste kisses among buds -- talk about a bonding experience!

This all went down at Stella -- a popular celeb hot spot in L.A. -- where Bella was celebrating her collaboration with Frankie's Bikinis ... sipping on signature cocktails and posing alongside her model friends.

While Bella got to enjoy her business success in the evening, the afternoon belonged to Hailey ... 'cause fans flocked to her store Rhode for a pop-up event that created a line all the way out the door.

Check out the clip ... people are queued up all the way down the block, and the line even snakes around the parking lot as everyone waits to buy the newest product from the brand.