Tom Cruise's Wildest Stunts, Video Timeline

Tom Cruise has gone from Hollywood heartthrob to death-defying daredevil ... 'cause his stunts over the last decade-plus have gotten progressively crazier -- and, we've put the best together in this video timeline.

The actor starred in three 'Mission: Impossible' flicks before 2010 when he started shooting "Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol" ... climbing up the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest structure.

He's since jumped across rooftops, driven a motorcycle off a cliff and -- while filming the most recent flick -- he even hung upside down from a biplane in the sky.