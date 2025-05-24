Kanye West Embraces Antisemitism, Video Timeline

Play video content TMZ.com

Kanye West's fully embraced antisemitism over the last few years ... even proclaiming himself a Nazi in early 2025 -- and, we've put together a timeline of his most controversial moments.

The rapper drew a ton of eyes after he went on a rant about slavery being a choice during a 2018 interview right here at TMZ's offices ... the beginning of a slew of controversial statements.

Ye kicked it up a notch in fall 2022 ... claiming he planned to go "death con 3" on Jewish people -- and praising Adolf Hitler in a series of posts.