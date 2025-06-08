Jamie Foxx's Hollywood Timeline
Jamie Foxx The Highs, The Hell, and The Healing ... His Unstoppable Hustle
Jamie Foxx has lived many Hollywood lives -- party boy, Oscar winner, heartbreaker, survivor, and more.
If you know anything about him, you know Jamie works hard, and plays harder -- from training full throttle to play Mike Tyson, to dodging Katie Holmes rumors, to living large in Vegas (even if he's found himself in a scuffle or two).
Then came the real scare -- a mystery illness in 2023 that turned out to be a life-threatening brain bleed.
But in true Foxx fashion, he bounced back both professionally and personally the next year -- back onstage thanks to Netflix, and walking his daughter down the aisle. Hit our timeline to see the full wild ride.