Jamie Foxx Wants to Press Charges in Glass-Throwing Injury Attack

Jamie Foxx isn't turning the other cheek when it comes to the alleged assault where he took a glass to the face ... TMZ has learned he wants the perpetrator prosecuted.

A source with direct knowledge tells us the actor -- who is fully cooperating with the investigation -- wants to press charges so this type of incident does not happen to others.

No arrests have been made yet. While not named a suspect or person of interest in the investigation, we're told cops want to speak with Jasper Dolphin -- a "Jackass" stuntman who was apparently at Mr. Chow's on the night in question ... in connection to the alleged assault.

We're told cops have obtained video footage from the Beverly Hills restaurant Mr. Chow on the night in question ... though they're not saying exactly what is on it yet since they're in the middle of the investigation.

Our sources say authorities are still interviewing people and putting their case together.

We've told you about what led to Jamie allegedly having a glass thrown at him ... after someone used a laser pointer to project a penis onto Foxx's table at the restaurant. Foxx had been celebrating his birthday with a group of people, including his daughters.

According to our sources, the stunt -- organized by members of the "Jackass" production team -- enraged Jamie ... who marched over to tell the guys playing the prank to cut it out.

As we previously reported, a heavy drinking glass was thrown, smacking Foxx in the face and cutting his mouth.

Jasper, an actor and rapper, appeared in the 2022 film "Jackass Forever." He's also a founding member of the rap collective Odd Future, along with Tyler, The Creator.