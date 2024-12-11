Jamie Foxx Celebrates Birthday With A-List Dinner, Grateful for Comeback

Play video content TMZ.com

Jamie Foxx was living it up as the ultimate birthday boy, celebrating his big day and spilling the tea on why this one hit differently for him!

The actor stopped for a chat with TMZ while leaving his Mr. Chow birthday dinner in Beverly Hills Tuesday after partying with the likes of Halle Bailey, Niecy Nash, Jonathan Majors, and more ... telling us this one was special 'cause there was a time he wasn’t sure he’d live to see it.

"Celebration" is definitely the vibe for Jamie right now! He's fresh off dropping his successful Netflix comedy special, where he opened up about his wild ride -- confirming it was a brain bleed that caused the stroke that put him in the hospital back in April '23.

And you gotta peep the video -- Jamie’s got the gratitude dialed up to 100, giving shoutouts to fans and a lineup of comedy heavyweights who inspired him for his big comeback.

At the end of the day, Jamie keeps it real -- telling us he feels beyond blessed to have gone through what he did, turned it into laughs, and made his epic return to the stage.

Play video content Netflix