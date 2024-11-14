Cameron Diaz Ends Hollywood Hiatus, 'Back In Action' With Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz is back from her lengthy Hollywood hiatus, joining Jamie Foxx for a new Netflix movie, which also marks his big comeback after a well-documented health scare.

The trailer for "Back in Action" -- a totally fitting name for both of them -- is packed with adrenaline, showing Cameron coming out of her 11-year acting retirement swinging and kicking some serious butt alongside Foxx.

The movie centers on their characters, Emily and Matt, getting pulled back into the espionage world when their cover’s blown, years after they left their CIA spy lives behind to start a family.

People are going wild online over the trailer, eagerly waiting to see Cameron’s first film since 2014’s "Annie," which Foxx also starred in.

This movie’s been a long time coming -- it was first announced in 2022, with filming kicking off that December. But, of course, production hit a pause in April 2023 when Jamie was hospitalized following a mystery medical emergency.