Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence on Medical Emergency ... 'I Went To Hell And Back'

Jamie Foxx has spoken for the first time about a medical emergency that he says was so serious he wasn't sure he was going to make it.

The actor posted a video on Instagram Friday night, emotionally opening up about the suffering he went through and why he kept the specifics about his medical condition under wraps.

Jamie said, “I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back. I went through something that I thought I would never, ever go through.”

As for why he waited so long to talk ... Jamie said he didn't want anyone to see him with tubes coming out of his body, adding, "I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie, a television show."

Jamie shut down online rumors he was paralyzed and blind, while acknowledging he went to "hell and back," but is now able to work despite hitting some potholes in his recovery.

He then gave a shout out to his daughter, Corinne, and his sister, Deidra Dixon, for staying by his side throughout his recent health struggles after his family said he suffered a "medical complication" in April and had to be hospitalized, but he was recently released.

Jamie also kinda made a joke about the theory he used a body double a few weeks ago when he was seen in Chicago swinging a golf club and boating on the Chicago River, pretending to show he was the real deal with a 'Face Off" move!

Choking up, Jamie ended his speech by addressing his supporters ... "I just want to say that I love everybody, and I love all the love that I got. I am on my way back.”

Sources with knowledge tell TMZ, Jamie is not fully recovered but you really couldn't tell from watching him over the past few weeks. He's not committing to all his various projects ... some, we're told, he says he's still not up to doing right now.