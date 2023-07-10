Jamie Foxx Hits Up Topgolf and Wins with a Strong Swing, New Video

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jamie Foxx Back in the Swing of Things ... Hits Up Topgolf (VIDEO)

7/10/2023 8:12 AM PT
BACK IN ACTION
Jamie Foxx is back!!! ... hitting up a Topgolf driving range over the weekend, and this new video, obtained by TMZ, shows Jamie's made a great recovery.

Foxx was at Topgolf in Naperville, Illinois Saturday at around 11 PM, and the swing says it all. Jamie, club in hand, showed he has a firm grip and range of motion. An eyewitness tells TMZ his swing was better than the people with whom he was competing! The eyewitness says he had a very strong swing. BTW, Jamie won.

Beyond that, he was walking around, chatting with friends and family. The eyewitness says, "He was walking regular, not dragging his leg. His arm movement were definitely good," adding, "He was just regular Jamie."

The Topgolf driving range is near the rehab facility where Jamie's been recovering from his medical emergency. He's been at the facility since late April.

RETURN OF THE FOXX
We also posted video of Jamie on a boat on the Chicago River, looking chill as he waived to fans and a passing boat.

Short story ... Jamie's recovery is pretty remarkable!

