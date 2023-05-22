Jamie Foxx Still in Rehab Facility, As Family and Friends Visit Over the Weekend

Jamie Foxx is still on the mend ... getting round-the-clock treatment at a facility in Chicago while his family continues to stay by his side.

Foxx's daughter, Corinne, and his close friend, Dave Brown, were among Jamie's visitors over the weekend. Both looked serious, and seemingly showed up to the facility for their time with Jamie.

TMZ broke the story, Jamie was transferred to the rehab facility in Chicago earlier this month after he was first hospitalized in Atlanta.

It's not entirely clear what sort of treatment Jamie's getting in Chicago, but we know the facility offers services to people who are recovering from strokes, spinal injuries and even cancer treatment. There's no indication Foxx has cancer.

Remember, it was early April when Corinne announced Jamie had suffered a 'medical complication' while he was working in Atlanta.