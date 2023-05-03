Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence, First Time Posting Since Hospitalization

Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence from Hospital ... 'Feeling Blessed'

5/3/2023 12:26 PM PT
Jamie Foxx is back in the land of social media for the first time following his mysterious hospitalization ... breaking his silence with a heartfelt message to those who've been wishing him well.

The legendary actor took to Instagram Wednesday, writing "Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed." Fans flooded the comments with more well-wishes for Jamie -- including one that said, "Forever !!❤️ WE LOVE YOU GOAT!!"

He also gave a shoutout to Nick Cannon, who will be filling his hosting shoes on his game show, "Beat Shazam" ... and told people he'll see them all soon.

As we reported, Nick's taking over for Jamie while he copes with his medical condition -- Kelly Osbourne will swap in as the show's DJ, a spot normally held by Jamie's daughter, Corinne. Kelly shared her views from the DJ booth Wednesday, too.

The jury's still out on what exactly went down with Jamie ... but it looks like he's movin' in the right direction, seemingly well enough to thank his legion of fans for lifting him up.

