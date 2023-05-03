Jamie Foxx Remains Hospitalized As Friends Urge, 'Pray for Jamie'

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized more than 3 weeks after suffering a medical emergency, and those closest to him say he needs all the prayers and well-wishes his fans can muster.

While his exact condition remains secret -- tightly guarded by his family -- we've spoken with sources close to Jamie who echo the same plea -- "Pray for Jamie."

It was April 12 when Foxx's daughter, Corinne, announced her father suffered a "medical complication."

Jamie is one of the most prolific players in Hollywood, and his condition has sent studios scrambling.

Jamie has been the host of the hugely popular "Beat Shazam" music lyric game show on FOX, which was going into production just days after he was hospitalized.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us ... Jamie will not be on this season of "Beat Shazam." We're told filming starts today, with a new host. We're also told Corinne, who DJs on the show, will not be on as well -- she's been a fixture at the hospital in Atlanta by her dad's side.

As we reported, Jamie was in Atlanta for work on the film "Back in Action" when he fell ill, a stunt double and body double have been seen filling in for Jamie for that project.