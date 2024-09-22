Jamie Foxx Walks Daughter Corinne Down Aisle at Wedding to Joe Hooten

Jamie Foxx is walking around just fine a year after his major health scare ... strolling purposefully with his daughter Corinne -- and dropping her off at the altar!

The actor donned a classic tuxedo for the event, and appeared giddy as he made his way down the aisle in since-deleted photos posted to Instagram by actress Garcelle Beauvais Sunday.

Corinne wore a white dress with a floral pattern ... and, said "I do" to marrying her partner Joe Hooten -- looking estatic in pics taken just after the ceremony wrapped.

It's an exciting moment for Corinne ... and, one that we gotta imagine made Jamie emotional too -- both 'cause his daughter got married and his health struggles last year.

Play video content TMZ.com

Remember, Jamie was rushed to the hospital in April 2023 ... and, though he hasn't totally opened up about what the medical issue was, he has talked about how serious it is. Last year, Foxx said his health got so bad he nearly lost his life.

He promises to tell all about his health during his upcoming one-man show ... "One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx." He's performing the show for a three-night run next month.

Play video content TMZ Studios

For now though, looks like he's just fine with spending time with his daughter ... and, certainly feeling well enough to give her away.