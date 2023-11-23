Jamie Foxx Denies Sexual Assault Allegations ... After Being Sued

Jamie Foxx is vehemently denying allegations he sexually assaulted a model ... pushing back on the claims she's making in a recent lawsuit.

A spokesperson for Jamie tells TMZ ... "The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter. The claims are no more viable today than they were then."

We broke the story ... Jamie is being sued by a woman who claims he got handsy with her at a swanky NYC rooftop restaurant back in August 2015, accusing him of groping her without consent.

In the suit, the woman claims she asked Jamie for a photo and told her, "Wow, you have that supermodel body" and "You smell so good." She says he pulled her by the arm to a back area and started running his hands all over her body, including on her vagina, breasts and anus.