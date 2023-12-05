Jamie Foxx Gets Emotional Saying He Almost Died in Medical Emergency

Play video content X/@CriticsChoice

Jamie Foxx took home some hardware at the Critics Choice Association Awards Monday night, and he got emotional as he opened up about his mystery illness that he says almost killed him.

Jamie accepted the Vanguard Award for his performance in " The Burial" and spoke to the audience for 12 minutes -- it's the first public appearance since he was rushed to the hospital back in April.

Play video content 7/22/23

Jamie didn't say what triggered the emergency, but he painted a bleak picture, saying he couldn't walk and wouldn't wish what he went through on his worst enemy.

The crowd was eating out of his hand, giving him a standing ovation and cheering him on as he talked about a journey that was almost life-ending.

He said, "I cherish every single minute now ... I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light."

Play video content TMZ.com