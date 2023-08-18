Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jamie Foxx Having Fun On Tulum Vacation, Months After Medical Emergency

Jamie Foxx Makin' A Splash In Tulum ... Vacay After Health Crisis

8/18/2023 9:45 AM PT
Jamie Foxx Having Fun On Tulum Vacation
SplashNews.com

Jamie Foxx clearly isn't taking life for granted after his life-threatening medical emergency ... because he's havin' a blast on vacation, and looking as healthy as ever.

The actor was spotted living it up Wednesday in Tulum, Mexico where he enjoyed a dip in a cenote -- ya know, those natural water pits in caves that put your backyard pool to shame!

SplashNews.com

Safe to say the guy's getting better every day after April's health scare, which required months of treatment, and rehab and recovery. We finally started seeing him last month, out and about in the Chicago area.

jamie foxx

Jamie gave his fans a very promising update Wednesday, saying he's "finally startin to feel like myself ... it's been an unexpected dark journey ... but I can see the light."

7/22/23
THROUGH HELL AND BACK

He said he's someone that's incredibly grateful -- and offered up his thanks to everyone that was wishing him well in his uncertain time.

TMZ INVESTIGATES

Jamie's got the right idea, BTW ... after a frightful couple of months, ya probably should follow it up with some serious R&R!!!

