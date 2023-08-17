Jamie Foxx Says He’s Beginning To Feel Like Himself Again After Health Scare

Jamie Foxx says he's only now starting to feel like himself again, but getting back to normal has been an "unexpected dark journey."

The Academy Award-winning actor posted his most encouraging health update to date on Instagram Wednesday, explaining he finally "can see the light." He also gave props to everyone who supported him and promised to personally thank them. He ended with a shout-out to the Almighty, writing, "GOD IS GOOD."

A carousel of images accompanied his message, showing Jamie looking stronger than ever while sporting a white V-neck shirt, bucket hat and Aviator glasses. Many fans and celebs showered Jamie with heartwarming words of encouragement in the comments section.

Jeremy Renner, who was nearly killed in a snowplow accident, wrote, "Brother I know that feeling!!! It only gets better from here! Thank God."

Actress Octavia Spencer referenced Jamie's "GOD IS GOOD" remark, saying, "Yes He is!!! Glad you’re better." Fellow actress Garcelle Beauvais added, "God is amazing and so are you!"

As you know, Jamie suffered a major health scare in April in what his family described as a 'medical complication,' the nature of which still remains a mystery. After Jamie was released from the hospital, he was seen around Chicago, boating and hitting golf balls.

