Jamie Foxx, North West and More Celebs Attend Malibu Chili Cook-Off

The Malibu Chili Cook-off brought out some of the biggest stars in Hollywood ... really spicing up the spectacular weekend.

The competition kicked off Friday, August 30 ... and, stars like Jamie Foxx -- spotted signing autographs for fans -- and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North have already taken in the festivities.

Amber Rose brought the heat in her outfit ... baring lots of skin in her barely-there top and mesh pants. She posted some fun vids from the fairground -- clearly enjoying the time with some pals.

Christian Bale stepped out on one of the dark nights with his son Joseph ... licking his lips like he was ready to chomp down on some chili.

The annual four-day event -- full of games, rides and obviously chili -- ends on Tuesday ... so expect to see many more celebs rushing to get a bite before it's all gone.