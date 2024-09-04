Jamie Foxx Will Address Health Scare In Upcoming One-Man Show

Jamie Foxx is set to unveil the full scoop on his mysterious health scare that landed him in an ATL hospital last year ... teasing the full confession will happen on his new upcoming one-man show.

The actor dropped the news on IG this week -- promoting "One More Chance: An Evening with Jamie Foxx" ... teasing a deep dive into his health scare saga.

The witty line “What Had Happened Was” is splashed across a black background for the main promo ... so it looks like Jamie’s keeping things light.

His caption promises the show will be packed with humor, heart and inspiration -- so it’s set to be as entertaining as it is revealing.

As we reported, Jamie was rushed to the hospital for a medical complication in April 2023.

JF's since hinted at his rough health ride in bits and pieces, including an appearance at December's Critics Choice Association Awards, where he said he nearly lost his life during the medical emergency.