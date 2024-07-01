Jamie Foxx Gives More Details On 2023 Health Scare, Started With Headache

Play video content TikTok / @drbrendacombs

Jamie Foxx has shed more light on the sequence of events leading up to the mysterious ailment that landed him in an ATL hospital last year -- this in a resurfaced clip doing the rounds online.

It's unclear exactly when the video was taken ... but as you can see, Jamie tells a group of Phoenix, Arizona, restaurant-goers, "Look, April 11 last year, bad headache, asked my boy for an Advil ... I was gone for 20 days."

The crowd around him gasped in shock as Jamie revealed he had no recollection of anything during his 20-day hospital stay.

Jamie described what happened next -- after the initial doctor his sister and daughter took him to gave him a cortisone shot, another doc told him "there was something going on up there," pointing at his brain.

It seems JF was still keeping most of the ordeal under wraps ... mentioning he wouldn't disclose exactly what the doctor had said on camera -- and then the video abruptly cuts off.

As reported, Jamie was rushed to the hospital in April 2023. While he hasn't disclosed his exact diagnosis, he has opened up about his experience here and there, including an emotional IG video where he said he went through hell and back.

He also disclosed at the Critics Choice Association Awards in December he nearly lost his life during the medical emergency -- really hammering home just how serious his condition was.

