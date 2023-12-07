Jamie Foxx Lights Up Mansion with Thousands of Christmas Lights

Jamie Foxx is turning up his holiday celebration to 10 this year -- his mega-mansion should be visible from space, now that he's pulled out all the stops on Christmas decorations!

JF's sprawling Agoura Hills property looks like something straight out of a Christmas flick -- starting with the word "JOY" displayed on the guy's front lawn, shining bright for all to see.

His driveway is lined with lights, his front fountain has Santa and a snowman, and the estate even has some MASSIVE Christmas trees decorated to the 9's ... safe to say, there isn't much of Jamie's 20k-square-foot home not doused in the Christmas spirit!

As you know, Jamie was hospitalized back in April with his mystery illness, and he spoke out about that ordeal earlier this week at the Critics Choice Association Awards ... saying his life was almost cut short.