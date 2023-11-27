White House Becomes Winter Wonderland with 2023 Christmas Decorations

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the White House -- which is completely decked out in decorations ... so elaborate, in fact, they might even make Saint Nick himself blush.

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue got adorned over Thanksgiving weekend ... and it looks like President Biden and co. are ready to welcome December cheer based on all the sparkly ornaments that went up all throughout the building and the rest of the grounds.

There's all the traditional stuff you'd expect ... Xmas trees, wreaths, lights and fake snow all over the place -- but there also seems to be a little bit of a specific holiday theme here.

The White House says they're going with a "Magic, Wonder and Joy" motif this year ... but if you read into what exactly is lining the halls right now -- it would appear the Bidens have a sweet tooth, 'cause there's a bunch of fake candy/treats hanging from the ceilings!

It's always cool to see the People's House get into the spirit of things ... and it also sounds like they're expecting quite a few visitors throughout the next month and change -- upwards of 100,000 or so, according to WH staffers.