Cameron Diaz Wants to Normalize Separate Bedrooms For Married Couples

Play video content Lipstick on the Rim

Cameron Diaz has some simple marriage advice ... keep 'em separated, referring to spouses -- because, she's all for normalizing individual bedrooms for married couples.

Of course, she's been married to Benji Madden since 2015, but the actress still told Molly Sims and Emese Gormley on the "Lipstick on the Rim" podcast that her dream cohabiting situation would be just to doze off alone.

In fact, screw separate bedrooms ... Cameron said she was down for couples having different HOMES while they're at it!

Her couples counseling sesh goes like this, "To me, I would literally, I have my house, you have yours. We have the family house in the middle. I will go and sleep in my room. You go sleep in your room. I'm fine."

The "Charlie's Angels" star is allowing for a middle bedroom to "convene for our relations." At least there's that, Benji!

Separate Bedrooms For Married Couples ... Something Went Wrong Great Idea

One Step From Divorce

Molly and Emese were pretty shocked, prompting Cameron to walk things back a bit ... she clarified these opinions were formed pre-Benji bliss, and claims to have changed her tune since cause he's amazing.