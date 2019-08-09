Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Make a Splash in St. Tropez

Cameron Diaz here, checking in from the South of France to show you what it's like to quit your day job -- and it's working for her and her husband!!!

The actress-turned-semi-retiree and Benji Madden are living it up in St. Tropez where they made a huge splash together, literally. The couple took a dive off a luxury yacht and into the crystal clear blue waters. They hopped on what looks like a couple of motorized body boards and also did a little paddleboarding.

The couple's hanging with friends for a picture perfect vacay most of us would kill to take. Then again, most of us would also kill to quit our day jobs, which Cameron actually did. She's still making a splash -- though now it's a literal one -- after announcing she's done with acting ... for now.

Backgrid

Cam recently told InStyle, "The way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public. I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world."