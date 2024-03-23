Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Announce They Had 2nd Child

We Just Had Baby No. 2!!!

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden made an unexpected announcement Friday ... they just had another baby!

The couple shared the good news about the birth of their second child, Cardinal, unsurprisingly saying they're "so happy" he's now come into their lives.

The actress and her musician husband continued to gush about their new bundle of joy, calling him "awesome" and "really cute."

But they made a point of saying they wouldn't upload any photos of him online for security and privacy reasons.

The two accompanied their message with a colorful illustration scrawled with the words, "A Little Bird Whispered To Me," which was a clear reference to the kiddo's name, which takes after the tiny, red bird.

As you know, Cameron and Benji tied the knot in 2015. Four years later, the two had their first child, a daughter named Raddix.

Raddix will now have a brother to play with in their family home. How lucky!