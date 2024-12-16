Jamie Foxx Dinner Altercation Started with Penis Projecting Laser Pointer

Of all things, a phallic laser pointer is at the center of the Jamie Foxx birthday dinner dispute, and turns out his beef was with folks from the 'Jackass' franchise's production company ... TMZ has learned.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Jamie got upset during the night out at Mr. Chow's in Bev Hills when someone from a private party in the upstairs VIP area pointed a laser at his table, projecting the image of a penis.

We're told Jamie was particularly upset because his kids were at the table, and he felt the image was disturbing -- so, he walked upstairs to the VIP room and asked the folks up there to cut it out, making it clear he didn't find their joke funny.

Our sources say the VIP room was rented out Friday night by Dickhouse Productions, which is owned and operated by Johnny Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and Spike Jonze of 'Jackass' fame.

We're told none of the 'Jackass' stars were at the holiday party ... instead, the group included crew members who work for the production company.

One person who was at Jamie's birthday celebration tells TMZ ... Jamie had about 50 people at his table, and it was a serious affair geared at celebrating his second chance at life after his stroke.

We're told the folks at the holiday party in the VIP room sent Jamie a drink earlier in the evening, which he accepted but didn't drink -- he's not consuming alcohol these days -- and the waiter later told Jamie, "They are waving at you, wave back," and pointed him to the VIP section, where 12 guys were trying to get his attention.

Jamie's dinner guest says the table was confused by the folks from the holiday party laughing during this exchange ... until they noticed the penis-shaped laser beaming down on their table.

The stunt triggered Jamie -- we're told he exclaimed, "In front of my daughters?"

Our sources say Jamie, along with some friends, went up to the VIP to ask the guys there why they did it ... and things escalated.

We're told a "Jackass Forever" crew member allegedly threw a thick drinking glass which ended up hitting Jamie in the face, and cutting his mouth.

Our sources say Jamie stood there bleeding and said, "It's my birthday, what is wrong with you?" We're told JF quickly left the restaurant to get stitches.

Now, a source connected to the 'Jackass' crew says Jamie had backup with him when he went upstairs, and there was a tense -- and at times, physical -- standoff between the parties.

Attorney Bryan Freedman, who is representing Dickhouse Productions, tells TMZ … "Although the crew has the greatest respect for Jamie, the version of events that has been presented is totally inaccurate and deeply unfair to those attending their holiday celebration that night."

After Jamie left, we're told the private party continued being aggressive with Jamie's friends ... and Mr. Chow's staff eventually called police.

Jamie wasn't there to speak to cops at the restaurant, but we're told he's since spoken to police about the incident.