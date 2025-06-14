Celebrities Spill Their Summer Fruit Obsessions in Our Juicy Timeline

Play video content TMZ.com

When it comes to summer fruit, the stars have taste -- just ask Orlando Bloom 'cause he's all about the pineapple -- sweet, spiky, kinda like him ... while Nicole Scherzinger keeps it tropical with mango.

Sarah Silverman’s got range with watermelon and pomegranate -- and Henry Winkler? Controversially, he's not a strawberry guy -- he’s Team Fuji Apple. As for Bo Burnham ... he looked our guy dead in the eye and said his favorite fruit was him. Smoooooth!