Celebrities Spill Their Summer Fruit Obsessions in Our Juicy Timeline
Celebs Get Juicy Spillin' Their Summer Fruit Obsessions 🍑🍉🍍
Published
When it comes to summer fruit, the stars have taste -- just ask Orlando Bloom 'cause he's all about the pineapple -- sweet, spiky, kinda like him ... while Nicole Scherzinger keeps it tropical with mango.
Sarah Silverman’s got range with watermelon and pomegranate -- and Henry Winkler? Controversially, he's not a strawberry guy -- he’s Team Fuji Apple. As for Bo Burnham ... he looked our guy dead in the eye and said his favorite fruit was him. Smoooooth!
Wanna know which fruit other celebs are obsessed with? Hit play on the video for the full juicy rundown!