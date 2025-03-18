Justin Timberlake Pretends to Be Flight Attendant Onboard, Plays Golf

Play video content

Justin Timberlake was flying high -- playing flight attendant before teeing off for some mid-air golf.

The singer gave his TikTok followers a first-class laugh on the flight to Argentina with his team onboard his private jet, kicking things off with some hilarious pre-flight announcements.



JT had everyone cracking up as he gave a crash course on using life jackets -- before cheekily telling passengers to keep any pressing questions to themselves. Pretty sure that’s not in the flight attendant handbook!

He fired off more hilarious quips before turning to the Gen Z passengers onboard, assuring them of a smooth flight and declaring, "It’s finna be lit."

Justin delivered on his promise, taking a putting a golf ball down the aisle, complete with live commentary from an actual match. And, yep, he nailed the shot!

Cue the cheers, high-fives, and all-around celebration -- fun was in full swing onboard, even with one lone passenger desperately trying to catch some Z’s.