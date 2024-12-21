Justin Timberlake Covers Up in Longer Shirt Onstage After Bulge Went Viral

Not A Suit & Tie, But Covering Up More ...

Justin Timberlake's saying bye, bye, bye to fans eyeing his bulge ... covering up with a longer t-shirt onstage after his unfortunate wardobe malfunction.

The singer-songwriter took the stage in Kansas City Friday night at the T-Mobile Center as part of the "Forget Tomorrow" world tour ... belting out "Mirrors" in the same harness he wore in Nashville -- with one huge difference.

This time, Timberlake put on a much longer top -- hiding his crotch from view ... so, nobody in K.C. caught a glimpse of Lil Justin.

Check out the clip ... Justin's moving all over the stage in the harness -- but the longer hem of his shirt is covering him up perfectly, so nothing's dangling out at the crowd.

This is way different than the Nashville show earlier this month ... where JT fans saw way too much of the star's downstairs area.

Remember ... multiple fans took videos of the star -- posting them to social media and specifically focusing on the size of his package.

Many fans weren't particularly kind to Justin in the aftermath ... and, it seems he was well-aware of all the abuse he was getting online.