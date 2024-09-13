Bella Hadid & Boyfriend Go Full Cowboy in NYC, Ride Horses in the Street

Play video content BACKGRID

Bella Hadid's showing us you can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl.

The supermodel and her cowboy beau, Adan Banuelos, made an appearance at the Kemo Sabe pop-up event in New York City Thursday night, where they wore Western-themed outfits and rode horses for the fashion brand's event.

Check it out ... Bella was the perfect spokeswoman for Kemo Sabe -- a high-end Western brand known for custom hats and boots -- as she masterfully guided a horse up and down the streets of the Meatpacking District.

Her boyfriend showed the brunette beauty some love during the presentation ... proudly watching from his own horse during the display. He then planted a big kiss on BH after she dismounted ... proving these two are roped up in love.

Bella was also supported by her mom, Yolanda Hadid, who also took in the horsin' around.

Play video content 10/17/23 TMZ.com

TMZ broke the story in October ... Bella was first linked to Adan when the pair locked lips while out and about in Texas.

The twosome went Instagram-official in February, just before it was revealed that the model had made a permanent move to Texas to be closer to her fella.

Looks like Bella is saying "Yeehaw" to love ... showing she's having her career without sacrificing her country livin'.