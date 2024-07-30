Bella Hadid Goes Rodeo Riding Amid Adidas Munich Olympics Ad Controversy

Play video content TMZ.com

Bella Hadid is horsing around after getting serious about the controversy surrounding her ill-fated, and ill-planned, Adidas modeling gig.

The supermodel was in Fort Worth, TX Monday night riding a horse inside a rodeo arena, only hours after breaking her silence on the Adidas shoe drama in which she's been embroiled.

Bella's in full cowgirl mode in the video and photo -- rocking a cowboy hat, boots and a Texas-sized belt buckle while riding.

Check out the footage, Bella's showing off her skills on a cutting horse ... and it seems she's picked up some tips from her professional horse rider BF Adan Banuelos.

This is one way to get her mind off the Munich Olympics shoe controversy, which she finally addressed Monday.

As we reported ... Bella said she had no clue 11 Israeli athletes were kidnapped and killed by a Palestinian militant group during the '72 Games ... and if she did, she would have never signed on to be the face of the Adidas marketing campaign for a sneaker commemorating those Olympics.

Bella also lawyered up in preparation for a legal battle with Adidas over the whole ordeal, even though the German shoe giant has apologized to her.

Play video content TMZ Studios