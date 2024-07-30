Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Bella Hadid Goes Rodeo Riding Amid Adidas Munich Olympics Ad Controversy

Bella Hadid Forget Adidas ... I'll Rodeo My Problems Away!!!

GIDDY UP!!!
Bella Hadid is horsing around after getting serious about the controversy surrounding her ill-fated, and ill-planned, Adidas modeling gig.

The supermodel was in Fort Worth, TX Monday night riding a horse inside a rodeo arena, only hours after breaking her silence on the Adidas shoe drama in which she's been embroiled.

Bella Hadid seen for the first time since speaking out concerning the Adidas
Bella's in full cowgirl mode in the video and photo -- rocking a cowboy hat, boots and a Texas-sized belt buckle while riding.

Check out the footage, Bella's showing off her skills on a cutting horse ... and it seems she's picked up some tips from her professional horse rider BF Adan Banuelos.

bella hadid adidas ad

This is one way to get her mind off the Munich Olympics shoe controversy, which she finally addressed Monday.

As we reported ... Bella said she had no clue 11 Israeli athletes were kidnapped and killed by a Palestinian militant group during the '72 Games ... and if she did, she would have never signed on to be the face of the Adidas marketing campaign for a sneaker commemorating those Olympics.

Munich massacre
Bella also lawyered up in preparation for a legal battle with Adidas over the whole ordeal, even though the German shoe giant has apologized to her.

WHAT WENT WRONG
The Fort Worth stockyards are a world away from all the drama ... and it looks like Bella's getting away from it all.

