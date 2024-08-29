Bella Hadid Wears Teeny Bikini During Malibu Beach Day
BELLA HADID Teeny Weeny Bikini Beach Game On🔥
Bella Hadid’s here to remind us she’s got the supermodel game on lock -- her beach bikini pics are sending the temps sky-high!
The model took a break from the runway ... flaunting her killer physique in a tiny string bikini, splashing around in the Malibu waves like a total beach goddess Wednesday.
Bella was the ultimate beach pro ... casually adjusting her itsy-bitsy bikini top as she made a flawless exit from the water.
She's clearly living her best life, soaking up rays and goofing around with her squad -- total beach vibes all day.
Looks like Bella's all about squeezing every last drop out of summer ... making up for that Adidas modeling gig drama that kicked the season off with a bang!