Yolanda Hadid Engaged To Cowboy Joseph Jingoli

I Got Roped By My Cowboy BF, and Now We're Engaged!!!

Yolanda Hadid is going all-in with her cowboy boo, Joseph Jingoli -- they’re officially engaged and ready to giddy-up into forever!

The cat’s out of the bag thanks to an Architectural Digest profile of her Texas ranch, referring to Joseph as her fiancé ... and Yolanda later confirmed he popped the question in her native Holland 2 years earlier.

Yolanda met Joseph, a construction CEO, in Pennsylvania back in 2017, right after she moved there and bought a farm ... and he swept her off to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas for their first date.

Yolanda says she and Joseph kept coming back to the area for the down-to-earth vibes, and their relationship took off from there in 2018.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Looks like YH's supermodel daughter Bella Hadid’s taken a page from her mom’s rodeo playbook. She’s now living in Fort Worth with her own cowboy BF, Adan Banuelos. Seems like the Hadid clan’s got a major thing for the Wild West!

YH was previously married to Mohamed Hadid, the father of her trio Gigi, Bella and Anwar.