Angel Reese Named Victoria's Secret Runway Model, Dons Lingerie For Announcement

Angel Reese is trading in basketballs for angel wings -- at least for a bit -- she just revealed she's been named a Victoria's Secret runway model!

The WNBA superstar announced on Thursday she will walk in next week's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show ... and she informed her fans of the big news with a steamy video.

The clip -- which dropped on her and Victoria's Secret's Instagram pages -- showed her flashing her toned bod in a black bra and panties along with some wings ... and it had social media buzzing.

Thousands hit the comment section to praise the decision ... with Livvy Dunne, Brooks Nader and several other celebs posting their resounding approval.

The show is slated to air on Oct. 15, and there will be some serious fire power joining Reese -- who will become the first-ever athlete to walk -- on the stage.

V.S. revealed on Wednesday KAROL G, Madison Beer, Missy Elliott, and TWICE will perform at the show.