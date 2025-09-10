Sophie Cunningham Calls Out Angel Reese For Criticizing Team, 'Not A Good Look'

Keep It In The Locker Room!

Play video content Show Me Something Podcast

Sophie Cunningham isn't feeling Angel Reese's comments on her team's shaky season ... saying the star Chicago Sky player was wrong for the public remarks, insisting that talk should remain in the locker room!

The Indiana Fever guard discussed Reese on her "Show Me Something Podcast" this week, days after the Sky suspended Angel for one game for "detrimental" comments to the team.

The controversial remarks came from Reese's recent interview with the Chicago Tribune, where she expressed frustration with the team's performance and roster.

Play video content Chicago Sky

Reese apologized ... but Cunningham says the public comments never should've happened in the first place, emphasizing team issues must remain behind closed doors.

"There's just some things that you can't say," Cunningham said.

"I'm a very team-first person. I always put the team before my feelings, and I think that should be a standard. So, you gotta protect your locker room. You can't be saying everything you're feeling because that's not a good look."

Cunningham -- who suffered a season-ending MCL tear on August 17 -- said public drama causes "division" in the locker room ... and believes any player who criticizes their team openly should receive some form of discipline.

"If anyone does that, you should get fined," Cunningham said.