Angel Reese Issues Apology To Team After 'Misconstrued' Comments

Angel Reese is issuing a mea culpa to her Chicago Sky teammates after she seemingly knocked the Chicago Sky players and the front office in a recent interview about the team's losing season, explaining her remarks were taken out of context.

The two-time WNBA All-Star attempted to clear things up after Wednesday's game against the Connecticut Sun, responding to a reporter who asked whether she was truly upset with the organization, who currently have a dreadful 10-30 record this season.

This question stems from a recent Chicago Tribune interview where Reese said she "might have to move in a different direction and do what's best for me" after expressing frustrations with the team's play.

"I don't think I'm frustrated. I'm probably frustrated with myself right now," Reese said on Wednesday.

"I think the language is taken out of context. I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates, because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year. They've busted their ass just how I busted my ass."

Reese added, "I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have about the article and how it was misconstrued about what was said, and I just have to be better with my language, because I know, it's not the message, it's the messenger."

Despite Wednesday's win over the Sun, the Sky still have one of the worst records in the league ... and will miss the playoffs for a second straight season.

Angel Reese was assessed her 8th technical foul of the season after incidental contact with Aaliyah Edwards on this play.



She will be suspended for the Sky's next game unless it is rescinded.



Was this worth a tech? 🤔pic.twitter.com/PYRohlOHjb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 4, 2025 @ClutchPoints

The 6'3" forward also received her eighth technical foul during Wednesday's contest, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.