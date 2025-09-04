Angel Reese Suspended By WNBA

The Chicago Sky will be without Angel Reese for their showdown against the Indiana Fever Friday night -- the second-year player was officially suspended after picking up her eighth technical foul of the season.

The punishment was announced by the WNBA on Thursday ... with the league pointing out whenever a player or coach receives their eighth technical foul during the regular season, they are automatically handed a one-game ban.

Reese picked up her league-leading tech during the Sky's matchup against the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday. It happened after the 23-year-old hit Aaliyah Edwards in the head as they were fighting for a rebound.

There was a chance the call could have been rescinded ... but the powers that be decided to uphold the ref's decision.

It's been a rough week for Reese -- she had to apologize to her teammates and the front office after seemingly knocking them in an interview amid the team's 11-30 record.

"I think the language is taken out of context," she said. "I really didn't intentionally mean to put down my teammates, because they've been through this with me throughout the whole year. They've busted their ass just how I busted my ass."

"I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have about the article and how it was misconstrued about what was said, and I just have to be better with my language, because I know, it's not the message, it's the messenger."