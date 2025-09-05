Angel Reese Punished By Chicago Sky For 'Detrimental Statements'

Angel Reese just got punished again -- one day after the WNBA suspended her for picking up her eighth technical foul of the season, the Chicago Sky have now disciplined her for "statements detrimental to the team."

Chicago made the announcement ahead of its showdown with the Indiana Fever on Friday -- which happens to be the matchup Reese will serve her one-game ban given by the W -- saying she will sit out the first half of Sunday's contest against the Las Vegas Aces.

"We are committed to accountability so our players can stay focused on playing basketball," the statement read.

"This matter has been handled and resolved internally, and we are moving forward as a team."

The discipline stems from an interview she did with the Chicago Tribune earlier this week ... where Reese seemingly knocked her teammates and the front office.

"I'm not settling for the same s*** we did this year," Reese told the outlet. "We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That's a non-negotiable for me."

The 23-year-old addressed her comments postgame after the Sky defeated the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday, saying "the language is taken out of context."

"I want to apologize to my teammates, which I already have about the article and how it was misconstrued about what was said, and I just have to be better with my language, because I know, it's not the message, it's the messenger."