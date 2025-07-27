Ice Cube, BIG3 Won't Offer Angel Reese $5 Million Caitlin Clark Deal

Play video content TMZSports.com

With the BIG3's $5 million offer to Caitlin Clark never coming to fruition ... could a lucrative Angel Reese proposal be up next for the hoops league?

Don't count on it.

TMZ Sports caught up with Ice Cube at LAX this week ... and the BIG3 honcho said there will be no deal put in front of Reese anytime soon.

He explained he's got no issues with the Chicago Sky forward ... it's just the dollars and cents wouldn't line up.

Cube told us sponsors assured him Clark coming to his org. would rake in cash hand over fist ... but "they didn't tell us the same thing about Angel Reese."

"I don't know if we can make that same offer," he said.

Cube initially sent the offer Clark's way when she was an Iowa Hawkeye. She would have only needed to play in eight regular-season games and potentially two playoff games to earn the exorbitant amount of cash.

She, of course, ultimately turned it down ... and went on to sign with the Indiana Fever.

With or without Clark and Reese, Cube's still clearly pleased with his league ... raving about how the 2025 season has gone so far.