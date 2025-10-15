Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025, Behind the Scenes Pictures

Think Victoria’s Secret Angels save the glam for the runway? Nope ... the show starts the moment they slide into the hair and makeup chair!

Case in point -- these BTS moments are just a teaser for what’s coming when the Angels hit runway at NYC’s flagship store at 7 PM ET ... with vets Alessandra Ambrosio, Irina Shayk, and Stella Maxwell already striking poses in robes and curlers.

"Euphoria" star Barbie Ferreira is rocking the signature pink ... no nerves detected, just serving up a flirty pose.

Angel Reese is making her VS Angel debut ... and she's already blessing the camera with a killer face card -- so just picture her in full lingerie, it’s gonna be next-level fire!