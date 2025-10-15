Guess Who This 'Hansons' Fan Turned Into!

Before this kid rockin' his Hanson tee turned into a superstar, he was just rockin' his curly hair in chilly Illinois, tumbling and cheerleading for his high school, and dreaming of Hollywood's flashing lights ...

They tend to get curious on their podcast -- which has been in motion since 2015 -- and you've probably seen him flippin' around with Olympic champ Simone Biles in an Uber Eats commercial ... Before he scored big on Netflix, he was known for his hilarious one-liners on "Gay of Thrones."